Metro Corrections officer charged with falsifying information

LMPD said a man in his twenties was found shot to death on Friday, April 28. This is the third body found in this location in the past year. (Photo: Holden Kurwicki)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Metro Corrections officer is charged with false informing after he told Clarksville police he was shot during a home invasion

Michael Wilburn turned himself into police late Friday afternoon.



Police say the Metro Corrections officer identified a man as the person who shot him last Saturday night, and accused the same man of burglarizing him the night before.



Clarksville police initially named that man as a person of interest but tell us as their investigation continued, Officer Michael Wilburn's story was not lining up.

"All he had to do was tell us the truth about stuff and we would be following up, and not having to follow his story and find out what in his story is true or not,” said Detective Scott Merchant of the Clarksville Police.

Police tell us they are starting from scratch in this investigation, unsure if either the burglary or the shooting actually happened as the officer described.



Wilburn was taken to the Clark County jail.



© 2017 WHAS-TV