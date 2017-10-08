Metro Corrections officer attacked by inmate

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- An inmate who made headlines earlier this year will be arraigned on new charges tomorrow after police say he attacked a Metro Corrections officer.

Eighteen-year-old Terry Whitehead was arrested in February for a carjacking near the Big Four Bridge.



According to an arrest report, Whitehead is accused of hitting a corrections officer multiple times on Friday and slamming his head into a steel door.



The officer was badly hurt but is expected to be okay.

Whitehead is due back in court later next week as well for his previous charges stemming from the armed car-jacking near the Big Four Bridge.

© 2017 WHAS-TV