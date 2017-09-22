Metro Corrections inmate found dead Friday

generic Metro Corrections.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections inmate was found unresponsive in a Metro Corrections medical housing unit by a corrections officer on Friday morning, Sept. 22.

The officer immediately requested for help from medical personnel and they started lifesaving efforts, according to Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham. Metro EMS was called and they transported the inmate to University Hospital by ambulance.

The inmate, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was booked into Metro Corrections on May 19, 2017 on an arrest warrant related to felony charge of Possession of Controlled Substances and criminal trespass, Durham said. He was pronounced dead by medical professionals at University of Louisville Hospital on Friday.

The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating. That is a standard procedure for any serious event in the detention facility, and LMDC Director Mark Bolton instructed LMDC Professional Standards to begin their review of the case including compliance of Departmental policy for periodic observation and welfare checks of inmates.

