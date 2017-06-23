Metro Corrections director taking leave of absence

Mark Bolton (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton announced Friday he is taking a leave of absence.

A source tells us it is a medical leave of absence due to severe knee problems. One source says it is only temporary while two other sources say it is indefinite.

Director Bolton has come under fire in recent months

Earlier this year the corrections union filed more than a dozen grievances against the leader of the jail. Issues like broken security cameras and forced overtime were at the top of their list, saying the jail was not a safe place for the officers or the inmates.



The union also held a vote of no confidence for Bolton last month, with 88 percent of the sworn officers who voted saying they do not believe Bolton is an effective leader.



Bolton has also faced scrutiny by a district judge and Metro Council members.



© 2017 WHAS-TV