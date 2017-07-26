Metro Corrections audit now underway

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- An audit of Metro Corrections is now underway.

The conversation started in 2016 when an inmate was held five and a half months too long and other inmates filed lawsuits accusing the department of being held too long.

Metro Councilman David James wrote a resolution asking the Council to approve the audit after he says Director Mark Bolton was unable to provide accurate information regarding inmate release information.

The Council did approve the resolution and James tells WHAS11 that audit is now underway and is expected to be complete by Aug. 30.



© 2017 WHAS-TV