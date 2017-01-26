Metro Corrections administrators appear before Judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Corrections administrators stand accused of ignoring a judge's orders in at least 18 different cases.

Today that judge came face to face with leaders of Metro Corrections in court, and she wanted answers.

She says problems range from releasing inmates late, to releasing the wrong one.

Judge Stephanie Pearce Burke made it very clear today that she had tried multiple times to resolve issues with Metro Corrections, but failed each time. She called them into court where she made it very clear this isn't a problem with the rank and file.

For Attorney James Puszczewicz, battling with Metro Corrections has become far too common.



"As a lawyer, I've gone down there several times to personally just find out what's going on, and why they haven't affected an order,” said Puszczewicz.



As it turns out Puszczewicz wasn’t the only one fed up with getting the runaround.



"I have literally got up out of court with court orders, and walked down to your office, Ms. Thompson, to try and resolved these issues,” said Judge Burke. “I've called you in the middle of the evening. I've called you late at night, and that is not necessary."



Judge Burke is taking the issue to court.



"I think this is a leadership problem,” said Judge Burke. “It is a systemic problem. It is a protocol problem. This needs to be addressed."



A show cause order spells out multiple cases in which inmates were held past their sentence, incorrectly placed on home incarceration, and in some cases released without cause.



"Each time that one of these errors takes place it has a far reaching effect for the defendant particularly if someone is detained past the date of detention,” said Judge Burke. “I think that opens you up for major liability problems."



"I think that as we delve deep into these cases we're going to see that a lot of claims in here are inaccurate,” said Assistant Jefferson Co. Attorney Matt Golden.



"You have people who are losing jobs, treatment beds, and these are their lives,” said Judge Burke. “We have a responsibility, and a duty, to make sure that we cause them no harm."



"I think the judge was trying to work it out,” said Puszczewicz. “I do think they ought to maybe pay attention to more of the facts because definitely they have not followed judicial orders, and that's a serious matter."

It is worth noting that this is a civil case, and there are no criminal charges.

The case is set to head to trial in March.

