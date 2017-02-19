Men wanted in connection with Park Hill homicide, arrested in Chicago

Kenneth Austin (Cook County Jail) / Gerad Carter -- (LMDC) (Photo: Cook County Jail / LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two men wanted in connection with the murder of a Louisville man have been captured in Chicago.

Kenneth Austin and Gerad Carter face murder charges in the slaying of John Grover.

Grover was killed on Jan. 30 on Wilson Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood.

A Grand Jury indicted the two men February 9th.

Days later, police arrested the two fugitives in Chicago.

Austin and Carter men are awaiting extradition to Louisville.

Police say more arrests are expected in the case.

