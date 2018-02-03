Memorial unveiled for fallen LMPD officer in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new memorial honoring fallen Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman was unveiled in the heart of the Beechmont neighborhood Saturday.

Mayor Greg Fischer, Chief Steve Conrad and other city officials were there for the unveiling at Iroquois Library.

The memorial bench features highlights of Rodman’s story, images of Holy Cross, the city’s fleur de lis, an LMPD badge and a photo of Rodman.

The 30-year-old father of two grew up and lived in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Between Rodman, his father, and his brother, they dedicated and served nearly 40 years to the community.

Mayor Fischer said the library is the perfect spot for the bench.

Mayor Greg Fischer speaks during the dedication of a memorial to fallen Officer Nick Rodman in the Beechmont neighborhood.

“When you think of a library, it’s a place for comfort and reflection, comfort conversation, starting new relationships – and everybody knows that Nick loved to talk, loved to talk to people – make them laugh and connect with them. All things that we can learn from to this very day.”

Rodman died in March 2017 during a pursuit of a suspect on the streets of the Portland neighborhood.

