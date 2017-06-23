Memorial honoring 7-year-old shot by stray bullet vandalized

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The mother of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs, Junior, is hurting once again after a memorial in his honor was vandalized.
Dequante Hobbs was killed by a stray bullet in May in the Russell neighborhood.
On Friday, the family arrived home to find vases smashed and a memorial to the child in ruins.
The family is asking volunteers to help them rebuild it on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. That'll be at DQ's house in the 2100 block of Madison Street.
Police have not arrested anyone for the boy's murder.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs