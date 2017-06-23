WHAS
Memorial honoring 7-year-old shot by stray bullet vandalized

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 6:58 AM. EDT June 24, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The mother of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs, Junior, is hurting once again after a memorial in his honor was vandalized.

Dequante Hobbs was killed by a stray bullet in May in the Russell neighborhood.

On Friday, the family arrived home to find vases smashed and a memorial to the child in ruins.

The family is asking volunteers to help them rebuild it on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. That'll be at DQ's house in the 2100 block of Madison Street.

Police have not arrested anyone for the boy's murder.

WHAS

