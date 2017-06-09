WHAS
Memorial for Figo, K9 partner to fallen Officer Ellis, set for Friday

WHAS 12:13 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A memorial for Figo, the K9 partner of fallen Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis, will be held Friday night.

Figo worked alongside Ellis until he was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013.

After Ellis' death, Figo retired and lived with Kris Phillips, Officer Ellis' mother-in-law.

Phillips says Figo died peacefully in his sleep in May.

The memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bardstown Police Department and proceed to the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin, Ky.

To this day, the death of Officer Jason Ellis remains unsolved.

 

