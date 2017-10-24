Memorial dedicated to fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A monument was unveiled on Tuesday in honor of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.

The sacrifice he made is now set in stone off of Dixie Highway. The memorial sits as the centerpiece of Rose Farm Park. It's placed across the street from LMPD's 3rd Division Headquarters and down the road from Rodman’s high school, Holy Cross.

“The men and women in this department will literally give their all to try and make Louisville a safer city. Nick is an example of that,” Police Chief Steve Conrad said during the unveiling.

Rodman was killed after a car chase in the Portland neighborhood ended in a wreck on 26th and Duncan back in March. Officer Rodman was rushed to the hospital where he died.

There was a private ceremony for family and friends of Rodman where the monument was officially dedicated.

His father and brother are also LMPD officers. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

