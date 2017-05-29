Memorial Day remembrance ceremony held at Cave Hill Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With American flags planted at the graves of veterans, dozens joined in a somber ceremony to mark Memorial Day at Cave Hill Cemetery.

"In memory of our heroic dead who have fallen in defense of the United States of America, I place this tribute of our devotion and everlasting remembrance," one speaker said.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars was joined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Senator McConnell reflected on the past, including his father's service in WWII, but also spoke about the challenges facing the United States today and in the future.

"So in every one of these conflicts there will be new Americans both men and women who step up, to help us confront evil around the world, and we can never thank them enough, those who have gone before, and those who will join these conflicts in the future," Sen. McConnell said.

Vietnam veteran Richard Ratterman attended the ceremony with his father.

"We come out every year for this, dad is a World War II veteran and he started me coming, and we just continued, so as long as he is able to come out, we come out," Richard Ratterman said.

An important Memorial Day tradition for a family with a long history of service, honoring those who did not come home.

"Everybody that, if you've ever been in combat, it’s a, it can be harrowing sometimes and a lot of people don't make it out and it’s because of those people that the country is as good as it is, as great as it is. They have given the ultimate sacrifice," Ratterman said.

