Medical Examiner report released in Darnell Wicker shooting case

The Louisville Medical Examiners rendering of where Darnell Wicker was shot by police after a domestic incident in Aug. 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – WHAS11 News has learned the case of Darnell Wicker in now in the hands of the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Wicker was shot and killed by 2 metro police officers, Beau Gadegaard and Taylor Banks in August 2016 after a domestic disturbance call.

When officers arrived, they say Wicker was holding a tree saw. That report is now complete and it shows the diagram of the 14 bullets that hit and killed him.

It’s also learned from officials Wicker tested positive for cocaine in his system.

The positions of the bullets and the statement by police have some still concerned about the use of deadly force.

“I don't know anyone who could look at this situation and not be at least concerned,” Christopher 2X, a community activist said.

The Medical Examiner's report was given to WHAS11 News by the Wicker family attorney.

It shows Wicker was shot 14 times, detectives say when they were called to the Broadleaf Apartment complex off Cane Run Road last summer, Wicker was reported to have a butcher knife and tree saw.

In a still image captured from Officer Taylor Banks’ body camera, the Wicker family disputes that Wicker was threatening while holding his tool in his left hand. The family's attorney say Wicker was not holding a butcher knife as reported during the 911 call.

“Did he have a reasonable amount of time to drop what was in his hands or were they running off of adrenaline and then start firing those shots so it's concerning to answer your question,” Christopher 2X added.

Christopher 2X has been closely involved in this case. He has met with Wicker's two daughters and the Commonwealth Attorney soon after the shooting.

“Let me say this, it's a redundant situation that there's an officer involved shooting and the officers are white and the defendant is black the racial conversation is going to come to intertwine into the whole scenario of what went down,” he stated.

2X says the decision of this case could affect the entire city when it comes to the issue of not just race relations, but interactions with officers and the community.

LMPD and the Commonwealth's office say they will not comment until the case is complete.

Now we await the decision if Officers Beau Gadegaard and Taylor Banks used excessive force or not or if the case needs to go to a grand jury. They're both on administrative reassignment at this time.

Wicker's daughters also have a civil case claiming wrongful death against the city. There is no timeline on when a decision will be made.

WHAS11 News placed a call for comment with the Fraternal Order of Police President Dave Mutchler.