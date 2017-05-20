McMahan Fire Department celebrates new truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – McMahan Fire Department is celebrating a much-anticipated member of their team Saturday – a new fire truck.

The department said they’ve been waiting for nearly two years for the truck which they explained until this day, their newest truck was from the 1990’s.

The department says the difference in the trucks and the technology they’re equipped with is huge.

The truck dedication marked the kickoff to this year’s WHAS Crusade for Children.

McMahan Fire Department says the new truck will definitely be their mainstay during the telethon and can’t wait to show it off.

“We’re definitely gonna take it out in the Hike’s Point community and let the taxpayers know how proud we are of it and how proud they should be too. Most importantly, it’s important for us but it’s for them at the end of the day. Last year, we raised $134,000 for the Crusade for Children. We don’t like to set goals but we hope to surpass that dramatically,” Sgt. Jordan Yodis said.

The 64th WHAS Crusade for Children is held on June 3 and 4.

