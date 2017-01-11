McCubbin ready to takeover Shepherdsville PD

Rick McCubbin

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Less than a year after retiring as Chief of Bardstown Police, Rick McCubbin will soon wear a new badge.

The Shepherdsville City Council confirmed Mayor Curtis Hockenbury’s appointment of McCubbin Tuesday evening as the city’s next Chief of Police. He will replace Douglas Puckett, who is retiring after more than four decades of service in law enforcement.

“In the seven months that I did take off, I missed it every day,” said McCubbin. “I’ve had some wonderful offers from different communities but this one just made sense.”

McCubbin will spend the next two weeks getting acquainted with the department and working alongside Puckett before his retirement.

When asked about his goals for the department, McCubbin said keeping big town problems, like Louisville’s homicide surge, out of the growing small town would be a priority.

“I’m a very aggressive police officer and when it comes to the proactive-type policing, you know, I don’t want crime trickling down south as they say,” McCubbin explained. “What’s happening in Louisville, we don’t want that here--and that’s up to the police department to maintain that.”

McCubbin said tackling Shepherdsville’s growing drug problem and intercepting the flow of drugs into the community would also be a top priority.

“Shepherdsville is like any of these small towns. Sadly, it’s ripe with heroin and Bardstown was the same way. Louisville is the same way,” McCubbin said. “That is the nexus to every crime […] from shoplifting, to a burglary, to a street robbery – it all goes back to feeding the habit. No one does that because they’re hungry. They need to feed a habit.”

As he looks to the future, McCubbin has spent time reflecting on his past. He left Bardstown with a heart full of warm memories of the men and women he worked with and the community he served. But one open wound continues to haunt him--the 2013 ambush killing of Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis. The 33-year-old officer’s murder is among a number of high-profile unsolved murders in the Nelson County area that has caused community-wide heartbreak.

In talking about the crime that has overshadowed Nelson County and Bardstown, McCubbin said he hopes the families of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers, and Kathy and Samantha Netherland will find closure.

“That’s what I wish for that town,” he said.

McCubbin said he looks forward to forming relationships with community members in Shepherdsville, adding that many have already ‘extended the welcome mat’ through messages on social media. He will be sworn into office Feb. 1.





