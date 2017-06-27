McConnell optimistic despite delaying healthcare vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act was apparently destined for defeat. Tuesday, Kentucky’s Senior Senator, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, announced this he'll delay a vote until after the 4th of July recess.

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul met with the President again Tuesday. One of the most vocal opponents to his own party's plan, Senator Paul took a stand against the legislation whose architect was the most powerful GOP member of the Senate, Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell insists that the plan is far from dead.

"We're continuing to talk about it. It's a very complicated subject", Sen. McConnell said to reporters after making the decision to delay the vote.

Another Kentucky conservative Republican, 4th District Congressman Thomas Massie, recently called the plan "Obamacare 1 point 1". After McConnell’s announcement, he agreed that it is "complicated" but Massie suggested the delay was a smart move.

“I think it's much better to delay the vote and work on it than it is to bring up a bill that's going to fail on the floor and it looks like that one was destined for failure,” Rep. Massie said.

Massie and others campaigned on repealing Obamacare which he suggested was the easy part.

Representative Massie suggests leadership take their time, possibly two more years, to get it right.

“I think, probably, the best strategy would be to have just a clean repeal vote with a two-year window before it kicks in and then those two years have Democrats and Republicans come together and work on a replacement," Congressman Massie said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted his opposition to the plan:

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear focused on healthcare when addressing the nation after President Trump’s address of Congress earlier this year. Tuesday, he tweeted:

Leader McConnell downplayed the delay saying complicated legislation takes time and he's committed to keeping the repeal and replace promise.

"We're going to press on”, said McConnell. “We think the status quo is unsustainable for all the obvious reasons we've discussed over and over and over again and we're optimistic we're going to get to a result that is better than the status quo.”

Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly released a statement hopeful that, out of this delay, lawmakers will find a spirit of bipartisanship:

“It is clear that this current bill would not improve our health care system, but rather would result in people paying more and taking care away from millions of Americans. Now is the time for Senators to work together in a bipartisan manner to make reforms to the healthcare system that will stabilize the individual market and help make health care more accessible and affordable for Hoosiers. I stand ready to work with anybody who wants to improve our health care system.”

