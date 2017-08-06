McConnell makes surprise visit to Fancy Farm Picnic

Mitch McConnell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a surprise stop in Graves County at the 137th annual Fancy Farm Picnic Saturday.

McConnell took the stage after not officially notifying organizers he would show up.



McConnell spoke about jobs, coal and the power of the GOP in Kentucky.



He did not mention the failed efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.



McConnell told the crowd that Congress has already made a huge difference over the last six months, including the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

