McAlister's Deli Restaurants celebrating commitment to Crusade for Children

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- McAlister's Deli Restaurants in the Louisville area are celebrating.

They just received a national charitable award thanks to its long-time support of the WHAS Crusade for Children.

Local McAlister's CEO Jim Gillenwater and President Bill Robertson received the Enduring Impact Award at a meeting of the International Franchise Association.

CEO Gillenwater said the award is directly related to McAlister's many years of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

Those contributions now total more than $800,000.

