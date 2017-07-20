Mayor urges caution when dealing with heat

Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer urged caution in dealing with the extreme heat this week.

Metro Parks announced today that because of the extreme heat it is reducing pool admission costs by $1 through the end of the season, making admission $1 for children and $2 for adults. Parks also is reviewing the possibility of keeping one pool open past the end of the season if the extreme heat persists.

Five shelters in Louisville raise the white flag on days the heat index reaches 95 or above, allowing anyone in need indoors.

You can also call Metro United Way at 2-1-1 for air-conditioned areas in your neighborhood.

"All of the parks community centers, all of the library branches, the police department substations, and several of our non-profit agencies around town are opening their doors. We have well over 50 facilities throughout the city that will provide this relief,” Glenn Powell of the Metro United Way said.

To find air conditioned areas in your neighborhood you can also text your ZIP code to 898-211.

