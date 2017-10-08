Mayor to reveal Alberta Jones Hometown Hero banner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- You can be part of the latest Hometown Heroes banner unveiling in Louisville.



Mayor Greg Fischer is set to reveal the Alberta Jones banner at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. The ceremony will take place at the River City Bank building at 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Jones was the first black woman to pass the Kentucky Bar exam. She was also the first female prosecutor in the state.

Jones died in 1965 when she was beaten and thrown off the Sherman Minton Bridge. Her murder remains unsolved.

