Mayor supports parking fees near Waterfront Park

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Pay to park could be coming to Waterfront Park after all. The controversial idea to raise funds for the park s back, now with the mayor's support.

Funding for Waterfront Development Corporation has been a topic that has been up for debate since Governor Bevin cut all of the state's traditional financial support of the park.

In a letter to the Waterfront Development Corporation, Mayor Greg Fischer encourages park leaders to adopt some kind of system to pay for parking at events that are held at Waterfront Park.

David Karem with Waterfront Park said they are setting up a meeting with the Parking Authority of River City and Riverside Parking to explore the possibility of paying to park for events.

Then they plan to tackle another issue: just what qualifies as an event and who will get charged?

