Mayor proclaims Tuesday as 'Big Red Day'

Big Red Logo (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s been a staple of Louisville culture for nearly 80 years and Tuesday will mark a special day for popular soft drink, Big Red.

Mayor Greg Fischer has made a proclamation of the day being Big Red Day, an official kickoff to the barbecue season.

Officials say an “army of Big Red’s” will take over the city to sample the product and they will be at 4th and Liberty just outside 4th Street Live from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Big Red connoisseurs love pairing the drink with popular potato chip brand Grippo’s, White Castle burgers and of course, barbecue.

To commemorate the anniversary of the soda being distributed in Louisville, customers can enter for a chance to win a family weekend getaway and Big Red items at Kroger or other area retailers.

© 2017 WHAS-TV