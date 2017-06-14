Mayor, police chief showcase technology used to combat violence

Real Time Crime Center (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- With 61 homicides in Louisville so far in 2017, this year is on track to be one Louisville's deadliest. Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer and Chief Steve Conrad showcased some of the ways the city is using modern technology to try to combat the violence.

Inside the LMPD's Real Time Crime Center, analysts are monitoring social media sites, analyzing 200 city cameras, and providing tactical information to responding officers 24/7, 365 days of the year.

"They've provided leads on homicides, on shootings, on gang investigations, they've helped with missing persons investigations, you name it they have done it all," said Chief Steve Conrad.

The Center has been in use since late 2014, and officials say it's role keeps expanding with new technology. Now, there is a new tool in the toolbox called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system.

"ShotSpotter directs officers to a very precise location generally within 60 seconds of a round being fired, and that increases our abilities to apprehend suspects fleeing the scene, find victims we wouldn't otherwise have known about and to collect valuable evidence," said LMPD Major Josh Judah.

Judah says the ShotSpotter system has been live for two weeks, during that time it has recorded 89 gunfire incidents within the 6 square miles of coverage, many of those were not called in by citizens.

"This is a snap shot of gunfire incidents in Louisville within the last 7 days within ShotSpotter areas as you can see this is a real problem for us," said Judah.

Judah showed us an example of a ShotSpotter incident officers responded to.

"If you see behind me in this incident, there is a yellow dot with a ten in it, that means someone was standing at that spot and they fired 10 rounds from a gun," said Judah.

Judah says so far, the system has helped in one arrest with the recovery of a gun and has assisted in homicide investigations.

We're told the city will see how the ShotSpotter system works this year to see if they want to expand further.

While showcasing this technology, Mayor Fischer pushed for his budget request dealing with the Kentucky Wired Project. He says that project would put more fiber optic cable to put up more cameras at a lower cost. The Metro Council will vote on the budget next Thursday.

