Mayor of Brandenburg: Confederate statue will stay put

Confederate statue in Brandenburg, Kentucky (Photo: WHAS11)

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Does the Confederate monument on Brandenburg's riverfront represent heritage or hate?

The city's mayor says the 122-year-old statue from Louisville is part of the state's Civil War history and it's not coming down. "We worked hard to get the monument into the place it's in and we plan to keep it there," said Mayor Ronnie Joyner.

He was interested in displaying the monument by the city's riverfront last year when Louisville's mayor announced he wanted it gone. The monument was given to the city of Louisville in 1895 by the state's Women's Confederate Monument Association. Joyner says it represents those Kentuckians who died fighting for the confederacy during the Civil War and is not a symbol of racism.

"If we try to take down all of our monuments and everything that we have towards the Civil War, then when we try to remove our history, we tend to repeat it," Joyner said.

Mayor Joyner says he hasn't received calls to take it down following what happened in Charlottesville, but Michael Whelan can understand the argument for those calling for the removal of monuments across the country. "I think that there's one race. The human race and we should look at it that way," Whelan told WHAS11.

Whelan says he's not offended by it, but believes if others are, the city should address those concerns. He's calling for compassion in a time when it appears there is little civility. "There's enough hate in this world to go around. We need a lot more love," he said.

From one river city to another - this time instead of sitting on a busy college campus, the statue now overlooks the Ohio River where it also stands alone.

