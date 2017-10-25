Mayor, Metro Council endorse Marsy's law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed the Metro Council's unanimous resolution in support of the crime victims' rights campaign.

Kentucky is one of only 15 states that doesn't provide constitutional protections for crime victims.

If passed in 2018, Marsy's Law will give constitutional rights to victims like the right to be present at court proceedings or the right to be notified of the release or escape of the accused.



More than 130 other organizations and community leaders have endorsed Marsy's Law.

