Mayor, groups mark 1 year since Ali's passing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Members of the Interfaith Paths to Peace organization honored Muhammad Ali one year after his passing Saturday.

The group, which looks to foster peace and understanding of all religious in our community, honored the champ with a traditional Islamic ceremony.

Seventy-four roses were laid at his grave along with candles and others sweet foods.

“We decided to come to his gravesite and do the traditional Islamic prayer service for him and with the presents from the mosque, we were able to do that and remember him – and not forget what he stood for. Peace and understanding for all faiths, not one,” an attendee said.”

Also around the city, Mayor Greg Fischer led “The Greatest” ride throughout downtown Louisville.

The 15-mile bike ride toured some of the Champ’s favorite spots including his childhood home, Columbia Gym and Central High School.

The tour also included various stops where riders could reflect or listen to some of the most popular stories like the story of Muhammad’s red bike.

