Mayor Greg Fischer delivers State of the City address

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer delivered his State of the City address Thursday, remarking on the city’s progress and pitfalls in the past year.

Mayor Fischer said that while Louisville has achieved an overall level of prosperity unlike anything in recent memory, not everyone in the city has reaped the benefits. Fischer said in order for Louisville to take its place alongside great global cities it must ensure prosperity spreads throughout the community.

Mayor Fischer RE: West #Louisville development. Years ago Urban Renewal look more like Urban Betrayal (cont) @WHAS11 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) February 2, 2017

(Cont) We'll turn the 9th street divide into a bridge: #Louisville Mayor Fischer. @WHAS11 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) February 2, 2017

In addition to touting new plans for the Russell Neighborhood and West Louisville, Fischer extolled the benefits of Louisville’s rapidly growing foreign-born population and the positive impact refugees and immigrants have made on the city’s growth over the past two decades.

#Louisville Mayor Fischer calls immigration talk "reckless" in recent months. Recognizes Iraqi born local doctor's impact in comm. @WHAS11 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) February 2, 2017

In closing his address, Fischer called on Louisvillians to harken back to the spirit of goodwill that pervaded the city during the funeral proceedings for native son Muhammad Ali, and called on citizens to harness that spirit and “rise up” as a community.

You can see the full speech below:





