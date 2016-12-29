Mayor Greg Fischer calls for new gun legislation after violent 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The year 2016 has been a constant and grim reminder of violence in Louisville. Hundreds of victims have been shot and more than 115 killed. More families have been affected by gun incidents this year than any time in local history.

“Well 3/4 of American cities are seeing an uptick in violent crime this year,” said Mayor Greg Fischer, “and I don't use that to say that's an excuse for what's going on here, but if there's a public health crisis you need to understand the context that we're working in.”

Mayor Fischer was answering a question about the biggest failure of 2016 and what he had learned from it.

The Mayor continued, “So that is the biggest challenge that we have and all I can guarantee people is that we're going to continue to work on this 24/7.”

RELATED: Louisville leaders reflect on deadly 2016

We asked Mayor Fischer about the term “public health crisis” and whether that was a political term used to “pass the buck” off of decisions that can be made in the police department and in city policy to stem the tide of violence.

“No, I think that's a simplistic way to look at it,” explained Fischer, “if you could change a policy, every city would be changing policies and there would be no violent crime. And so what we mean by ‘public health crisis’ is that violence is a learned behavior and unfortunately we're living in a society right now where there's a lot of violence, both on the streets and it's part of the culture of the community as well. There are over 300 million guns on the streets of America as well. So, for some people, violence is just as normal as you and I’m sitting here right now and that's something that we really haven't faced as a country and we need to learn how to deal with this now.”



Mayor Fisher said he plans to push for more gun laws in the upcoming legislative session. A newly elected Republican House combined with a GOP controlled Senate and Governor Bevin gives that little chance of success. But the Mayor plans to give it a try and push for gun laws crafted to treat the unique needs of both rural and urban Kentucky communities. He also hopes to call for stricter punishment for criminals who use guns and for an effort to move non-violent criminals away from jails.



“So issues like, there should be a background check when somebody buys a gun. If you're transferring a gun from one person to another, we should know about that because when a crime takes place and we find a gun we need to know who owns that gun,” insisted Fischer.

We asked whether he truly thought 14, 15 and 16-year-old kids would care about a background check, considering that those are the ages of some committing crimes with firearms.

Mayor Fischer responded, “You know, this is the kind of excuse that people just say, ‘we can't control this at all’ and I refuse to accept that. There are things we can do to try to make the situation better and that's why people of goodwill need to sit down at a table. What are these common sense things that we can move forward on?”

We also discussed handling the celebration of life for Muhammad Ali, major construction projects, finishing the bridges project and working with President-elect Donald Trump. You can see the full year-end interview with Mayor Fischer below.