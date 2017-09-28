Mayor gives $49,000 in grants to local non-profits

Mayor asks California A.G. to lift travel ban for Louisville (Photo: whas11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's a big day for five Kentuckiana non-profits. They received $49,082 from the mayor's Healthy Hometown grants.



Among the organizations receiving money two of them help women whose children have been removed from the home while another helps neighborhoods with little to no access to fresh foods establish a cooperative grocery store.

The mayor's movement has given more than $600,000 in grants since 2005. Forty non-profits competed for the money this year.

Organizations receiving the grants are:



2NOT1 Fatherhood & Families $10,000

Works with families whose children have been removed from the home, to provide parenting skills and support to help families be successfully reunited. 2NOT1 especially focuses on empowering fathers to be advocates for and involved with their children.



Community Farm Alliance Inc. and Louisville Association for Community Economics (LACE) $10,862

Low-income and underserved areas often have limited numbers of stores that sell healthy foods. In conjunction with CFA staff and other partners in the Metro-Louisville area, we will Identify, educate, and empower target neighborhoods that have little to no access to fresh foods with the goal of working together to establish a cooperative grocery store.



Academy of Music, Production, Education and Development (AMPED) $8,415

Pairs youth with mentors to study song writing, music composition, performance, beat-making, recording, engineering, video, web design, and entrepreneurship. The students pay no fees and receive reading, writing and support for multiple literacies all summer long. Staff includes a Certified Alcohol and Drug counselor (CADC) and Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT) counselor who meet with students twice per week to discuss academics, behavior and attendance, as well as any issues that may be making it difficult for that student to learn, be successful and whole.



Bates Community Development Corporation (BCDC) $10,000

Will integrate family wellness into existing BCDC youth programs and increase youth participation by 20 percent. BCDC currently offers Aerobics, Zumba, and Yoga classes to adults. Youth also participate in health & wellness education during out-of-school time programs.



My Chosen People $9,825

Serves women who have been incarcerated and have lost custody of their children and are struggling with addiction. Through education and collaborations, staff equip them with recovery skills, positive life and parenting skills, housing and employment opportunities and other resources to maintain recovery and ensure family success.

