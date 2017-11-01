Mayor Fischer, Veterans' group announce 18 events to honor active-duty military, veterans, families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Mayor Greg Fischer and the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville today announced the fourth annual Mayor’s Week of Valor — a series of events to honor and celebrate the contributions and sacrifices of active-duty military, veterans, and their families.

Coinciding with Veterans Day, the 2017 Week of Valor will feature 18 educational, patriotic, community or civic events from Saturday through Nov. 18. Citizens are encouraged to recognize, support and honor veterans.

“The Week of Valor is a special and exciting time to focus on contributions veterans make to our community, to educate the public about issues important to veterans, and to bring residents together to celebrate and honor the service of our military veterans,” Mayor Fischer said. “It’s our goal to make Louisville the most supportive and responsive community in the nation for our veterans.”

Events include a Kentucky Veterans of the Year Banquet on Nov. 6 and the World War I 100th Anniversary Tribute Display on Nov. 11.

Also on Saturday, Nov. 11, the city’s Veterans Day Parade will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Louisville on Main Street, from Third to Sixth streets. The parade welcomes all military personnel and veterans, either in groups or as individuals, to participate. There is no cost to enter; participants are asked to contact louvetparade@gmail.com or 502-297-2143. More information can be found at http://www.louvetparade.com.

A full schedule of events can be found at http://louisvilleky.gov/weekofvalor.

Also new this year is a free Week of Valor app available for the iPhone and Android, and supported by the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville (VCAL).



2017 Week of Valor Events



Project Hero Cycling Event

Saturday, Nov. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, 800 Zorn Ave., Louisville, KY 40206. Contact: Crystal Woodard (502)287-5606 or crystalwoodard@va.gov



5th Annual Masons in the Military Recognition Event

Sunday, Nov. 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Located at the African American Heritage Center, 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40203. Contact: Shedrick Jones (502)592-1475 or sjjer@aol.com



TSES Veteran Job Fair

Monday, Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Located at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, 800 Zorn Ave., Louisville, KY 40206. Contact: Stacey Norris (502)287-4230 or stacy.norris@va.gov or visit www.louisville.va.gov



2017 Kentucky Veterans of the Year Banquet

Monday, Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Located at the Brown and Williamson Club, 2800 South Floyd St., Louisville, KY 40209. Tickets are $35. Contact: John Mustain (502) 413- 1250 or jmustain@efky.org or visit www.kentuckyveteransoftheyear.org



Hosparus Health Veterans Memorial Dedication

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 1 p.m. Located at 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, KY 40205. Contact: Gwen Cooper (502)272-7027 or gcooper@hosparus.org



Student and Alumni Veterans and Military Event

Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Located at Bellarmine University, 2001 Newburg Rd... Louisville, KY 40205. Contact: Rick Brown (502)272-7027 or rbrown@bellarmine.edu or visit http://bellarmine.edu



2017 Indiana Veterans of the Year Banquet

Thursday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Located at The Grand Theatre, 138 Market St., New Albany 47150. Tickets are $35. Contact: Mike Mustain (502)637-4440 or mike@indianaveteransoftheyear.org or visit www.indianaveteransoftheyear.org



Be at Ease

Thursday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Located at Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave. Louisville, KY 40203. $25 ticket must be purchased ahead of time. Contact: Anressa Collard (812)329-0244 or adressa@dogshelpingheros.org.



7th Annual Veterans Day Parade

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located on Main Street, from 3rd to 6th St. Contact: Dell Courtney (502) 297-2143 or louvetparade@gmail.com or visit www.louvetparade.com



22 Push-up Challenge

Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. Located at Waggener High School, 330 South Hubbards Ln., St. Matthews, KY 20207. Contact: Patty Gregory (502)589-8600 or patty.gregory@centerstone.org or visit www.centerstoneky.org



Military Appreciation Day

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located at VFW Post 2921, 2902 7th Street Rd., Louisville, KY 40216. Contact: John Wingfield (502)381-1621 or cbt91e@yahoo.com



World War I 100th Anniversary Tribute Display

Saturday Nov., 11 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Located at VFW Post 2921, 2902 7th Street Rd., Louisville, KY 40216. Contact: John Wingfield (502)381-1621 or cbt91e@yahoo.com



Annual Veterans Day Luncheon

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located at VFW Post 2921, 2902 7th Street Rd., Louisville, KY 40216. Contact: John Wingfield (502)381-1621 or cbt91e@yahoo.com



Annual Veterans Day Dance and USO Benefit

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Located at VFW Post 2921, 2902 7th Street Rd., Louisville, KY 40216. Cost is $5, but military/veterans in uniform enter for free. Contact: John Wingfield (502)381-1621 or cbt91e@yahoo.com



Churchill Downs Military and Veterans Appreciation Day at the Races

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Located at Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave, Louisville, KY 40208. Admission is free with military ID. Contact: Churchill Downs (502)636-4450 or john.asher@kyderby.com



2017 VA Welcome Home Event

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Located at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, 2800 South Floyd St., Louisville, KY 40209. Contact: Crystal Woodard (502)287-5606 or crystal.woodard1@va.gov or visit www.louisville.va.gov



Family, Food & Fellowship Dinner

Friday, Nov. 17 from 5:40 p.m. to 8 p.m. Located at 4019 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216. Contact: Chris Johnson (502)222-3477 or csncfj05@aol.com or visit www.mentalhealth.com



The Middletown 2nd Annual Night of Heroes

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Located at the Jeffersontown Community Center, 10617 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40299. Cost is $20 per person. Contact: middletownchamberofcommerce@yahoo.com



The Mayor’s Week of Valor is supported by the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville (VCAL). VCAL is an initiative launched in 2014 by a group of young professionals participating in Leadership Louisville’s IGNITE program in conjunction with Volunteers of America of Kentucky and Seven Counties Services. Now operating with an advisory board comprised of more than two dozen individuals representing corporate, non-profit, government and civic organizations, VCAL’s mission is to create an integrated network of support for veterans and their families by coordinating services, resources and initiatives to increase communication across organizational lines, enhance quality and delivery of service and promote veteran-friendly community relations in Louisville.

To learn more about Mayor’s Week of Valor events and the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville, visit www.vcalouisville.org.

News Release