Mayor Fischer unveils 2017-2018 budget proposal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer unveiled the new city budget proposal Thursday for fiscal year 2017-2018. The $593 million operating budget focuses heavily on public safety initiatives, including $19 million earmarked for LMPD and the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

The budget is expected to allow for the largest number of LMPD officers serving at one time since merger, while also contributing the highest level of funding dedicated to affordable housing since merger.

