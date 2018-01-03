Mayor Fischer to deliver 'State of the City' address Thurs.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Mayor Greg Fischer is expected to give his state of the city address Thursday.

The address is happening at noon at the Rotary Club of Louisville Luncheon.

That's at the South Central Regional Library on Jefferson Blvd.

Mayor Fischer will discuss the milestones the city has reached as well as the areas that need help.

The event is free and open to the public.

Registration for those wanting to have lunch is closed.

