Mayor Fischer responds to Gov. Bevin's plan of action on violence

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer gave his thoughts on Governor Bevin's plan of action to combat the violence in the Commonwealth.

The governor said people should gather and pray in areas impacted by crime and violence. Fischer responded on WHAS11 at noon saying it is an issue with lots of layers.

“Crime is a complicated multi-layered issue. Unfortunately, American cities have an uptick in homicide that we are seeing right now,” Fischer said. “It's around gun violence, it’s around opiods and most of the folks involved in these actives are involved in some sort of criminal activity to start with. When you ask that question, the roots of it are in poverty so you have to go back to that and say how do you remake our education system, our housing systems, our family systems, our welfare systems--so people will have skills to pay into the economy. Unfortunately, there's no light switch that you pull for that. So that's why it’s important that we have all these areas resourced the best we can both at the federal level, the state level, and the city level.”

The Governor meet with community leaders last week and unveiled his plan towards peace. One week before the meeting he said his plan would help solve the increase in violent crime.

© 2017 WHAS-TV