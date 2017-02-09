Mayor Fischer pays personal taxes late, Papa John's CEO ribs mayor

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Papa John's CEO John Schnatter (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer did miss the due date to pay his personal property taxes for 2016.

He paid the bill late Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Mayor Fischer, owed more than $25,000.

According to records, he paid about $5,000 in overdue late fees.

A spokesperson called the late payment an oversight.

During a news conference pertaining to the Louisville Zoo’s completion of the Leadership Capital Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 9, the mayor got a little advice from John Schnatter. Schnatter, American entrepreneur, CEO and spokesperson of Papa John’s International, helped with the completion of the campaign through a gift.

When Schnatter got a chance to talk about the campaign he did not miss the chance to tease the mayor about his taxes.

See the video below for this funny moment.





