Mayor Fischer makes Derby wager with Florida mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In honor of the Derby, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is making a friendly wager with a Florida mayor.

This is the fourth year Mayor Fischer has made the wager with Mayor Kent Guinn of Ocala.



Both Louisville and Ocala are steeped in thoroughbred tradition.



Mayor Fischer put his bet on J Boys Echo, who is trained by Louisvillian Dale Romans, while Mayor Guinn picked Classic Empire, trained by Ocala native Mark Casse.



Mayor Fischer bet a bottle of the new Old Forester Statesman while Mayor Guinn bet a bottle of Florida brandy.

The pair will find out who comes out on top in just two days at the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

