Mayor Fischer: LMPD does not enforce immigration laws

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS1) -- Mayor Greg Fischer is clearing the air after a report from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.

The reporter claimed LMPD has been helping back up federal immigration agents.

Fischer says while LMPD does help agents detain people who have local arrest warrants, the department does not enforce federal immigration laws.

He goes on to say he's asked LMPD Chief Conrad to meet with ICE leaders soon to discuss why that back-up was happening and to more clearly define local and federal roles.

Read Mayor Fischer’s full statement on the KyCIR article below:

“LMPD does not enforce federal immigration laws. It does provide assistance to federal agents when there is the potential for danger, when federal agents detain people who have local warrants for their arrest, or when a crime is occurring.

“However, as reporting by Kate Howard of the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting shows, LMPD has responded on a few occasions as back-up for ICE officials or to simply knock on a door to help clear a house. I have asked LMPD Chief Steve Conrad to meet with ICE leaders within the next two weeks to examine why this is happening, and to more clearly define local and federal roles and procedures when ICE agents are calling into MetroSafe for assistance.

“I recognize that this matter may cause confusion and disappointment in our foreign-born community and I have asked Bryan Warren, who leads our globalization efforts, to meet with immigrant leaders to hear their concerns and report back to me with potential recommendations.

“While the reporting shows that only 23 instances took place over a six-month period — with many of them involving local warrants, crimes or safety concerns — these calls divert LMPD resources and erode the trust that our city has worked to build with our immigrant and foreign-born community and to create a welcoming, global city of compassion.

“LMPD officers are doing their job — responding to calls that come into our 911 dispatch center. LMPD does not ask immigration status when responding to any of the 700,000 calls for service each year, and LMPD does not call ICE — ICE calls them. Our process for these calls needs clarity so we continue to be a welcoming city, and we will provide that clarity as soon as possible.

“I want to thank the KyCIR for their important reporting on this matter.”

© 2017 WHAS-TV