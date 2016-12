Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Mayor Greg Fischer will be speaking about ways to help those in West Louisville find better jobs.

He will outline job training and re-entry programs for early 2017.

The goal is to help people find education and job opportunities, as well as help reduce violence in West Louisville.

He will be speaking at the Nia Center on West Broadway Dec.22 at 2:15 p.m.