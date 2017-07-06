Mayor Fischer issues plea for peace during 'I Am Ali' festival speech (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Sixteen-months-old and seven-years-old –the ages of Louisville's youngest homicide victims.

"As we've seen in heartbreaking cases like Ne'Riah Miller and young Dequante Hobbs Jr., bullets don't care who they hit," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

He's urging all of us to #BeThe1, the one person who begins to call for change the same way Muhammad Ali did. "No matter your zip code, skin color, age, your background, we are in this together," he said.

Standing in front of a painting of Ali, Mayor Fischer addressed a crowd of 400 people about the boxer's life and legacy and how his commitment to peace can be the guiding force behind changing the direction of violence in the city.

"We have more guns on the streets of Louisville and the streets of America than ever before and that ease of access has lead too many people to turn to guns and to settle personal disputes. Some of which get started or to get a lot worse on social media," Mayor Fischer told the crowd.

Mayor Fischer outlined his six-point plan in combating crime, which including people getting involved in: Community mobilization, enforcement, intervention, organizational change, prevention and re-entry programs.

Katherine Easley works as a recruiter for adoptive and foster homes in Jefferson County. She says she was pleased with the mayor's speech, especially about the opioid epidemic. Easley sees first-hand how drugs and violence are tearing families apart.

"The same zip codes as were talking about having the highest homicide rates, that's where we're removing the majority of the kids," she told WHAS11.

The mayor's hope: For everyone to be a champion for a cause you believe in.

For more information on the #BeThe1 initiative, click here.

