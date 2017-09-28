Mayor Fischer: Friday is 'Wear Red Day' to support UofL

The world's largest potluck will be held on Oct. 1.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is asking anyone in the city of Louisville, who believes in UofL, to wear red on Friday, Sept. 29, as he declares it Wear Red Day.

Fischer said the act of wearing red is a way of supporting the students, faculty, staff, and alumni at UofL.

This declaration from the mayor comes after UofL said they were involved in the FBI's ongoing investigation into fraud and corruption involving multiple college basketball programs across the country.

The public is also invited to join Metro government employees to show your red and throw up your Ls on the plaza at the Muhammad Ali Center at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

If you believe in @uofl like I do, please support all the good people there — students, faculty, staff, alumni. Join me in wearing red tmrw — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 28, 2017

