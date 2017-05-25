Mayor Fischer: 'Excited' about LMPD promotions, I 'support the chief'

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – After the Louisville Metro Police Department announced command staffing changes and the Metro Council asked Police Chief Steve Conrad to resign, the mayor of Louisville released a statement.

In the statement, Mayor Fischer said he “fully supports” Chief Conrad.

This is Fischer’s full statement:

"Public safety is, and will always be, my top priority. As a businessman-mayor, I demand that Louisville Metro Government agencies, including the LMPD, continuously improve and make changes to address challenges. I trust that Chief Conrad, like the leader of every department in my administration, uses their experience and data to adjust their leadership teams when needed and when opportunities arise to meet our city’s goals and challenges. I want to thank those who are retiring for their service, and I am excited about the caliber of the individuals being promoted. I fully support the Chief and implore everyone in our community to work together to make every neighborhood in our city safe and healthy – this is what is truly important."

