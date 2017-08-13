Mayor calls for review of public art in wake of Charlottesville violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In the wake of violence surrounding a white nationalists rally in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, Mayor Greg Fischer is asking officials to develop a list of the city’s art inventory that could be interpreted as honoring bigotry, racism, or slavery.

Mayor Fischer says he directed the Louisville Commission on Public Art to look into it as a preparation for a community conversation about how they’re displayed.

“I recognize that some people say all these monuments should be left alone, because they are part of our history," Fischer said in a statement. "But we need to discuss and interpret our history from multiple perspectives and from different viewpoints. That's why a community conversation is crucial."

Monuments of the Confederacy have been a hot topic across the country, especially in Kentucky.

A Confederate memorial was removed back in November after many in the community saw it as a symbol of racism and intolerance, while others saw it as a historic monument.

After a battle in court, the University of Louisville Foundation donated $350,000 and the city paid an additional $50,000 for the monument’s relocation to Brandenburg as part of a Civil War historic site.

Sunday morning, Confederate officer John Breckenridge Castleman’s statue was vandalized in the Cherokee Triangle with orange paint. For more than 100 years, it’s been a landmark symbolizing his contributions to that neighborhood’s creation and how he was against segregating Cherokee Park.

Officials were called out to remove paint from the statue but later halted due to the possible damage of the bronze.

There’s no word when the community conversations about the public art will take place.

© 2017 WHAS-TV