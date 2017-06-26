Mayor asks California A.G. to lift travel ban for Louisville (Photo: whas11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It didn't take long for Mayor Fischer to fight back against California's ban on state-funded travel to the Bluegrass State.

California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra banned state-funded travel to Kentucky over Senate Bill 17, better known as the Religious Expressions Bill, or the Charlie Brown Bill, after a school edited religious references out of a Charlie Brown Christmas Special.

Mayor Fischer is now urging Becerra to reconsider exempting Louisville from the ban, pointing out that the Derby City has had a perfect score from the Human Rights Committee for two consecutive years, and is inclusive and open to all.

Earlier today Senator Rand Paul shared his thoughts to Becerra's ban.

"I thought we fought the Civil War a long time ago, and we were going to be one country not separate countries. Banning travel is a really, really short-sighted response,” Sen. Paul said.



Mayor Fischer added in his statement to Attorney General Becerra.

“It is my belief that cities like ours should be rewarded for inclusive behavior, not penalized; a waiver would highlight our inclusivity and encourage other cities to follow accordingly.”

Shortly after the Mayor sent out the letter, Becerra tweeted about the ban, saying that on the anniversary of the Marriage Equality decision, he celebrates the progress made in advancing equality in California.

