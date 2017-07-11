Mayor announces program to prevent substance abuse in adolescents

Smoking and taking pills (Think Stock) (Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Mayor Greg Fischer announced a new program that aims to prevent substance abuse in adolescents.

The free program is called Heroin Hurts Louisville: What We Can Do, and classes begin on July 18 at the Main Library in Downtown Louisville.

According to Mayor Fischer, overdoses are the leading cause of accidental deaths in Kentucky. In Jefferson County alone, the CDC found that 285 people died from an overdose last year.

“We all know that drug overdoses are happening in every zip code in Jefferson County. Up until this point, many of our initiatives to battle the opioid crisis in Louisville have been reacting to the needs of people who are using the drugs,” Mayor Fischer said.

For more information on the program and how to register, call 502-574-1623.

