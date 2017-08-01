McKenzie Mattingly around 2004

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A former LMPD officer who was accused of murder has reapplied for a position at the Louisville Metro Police Department.

An LMPD PIO said McKenzie Mattingly applied for a lateral position, which means since he is already a sworn officer he can bypass the initial recruit training.

LMPD says the hiring process also includes a panel having to select Mattingly to be a part of a police class/academy. He would also have to go through a 12-week program to help him with LMPD policy and procedures.

Mattingly was accused of murdering Michael Newby in 2004 during an undercover drug operation when he was an LMPD officer. He was tried and found not guilty.

At this time no decisions have been made about Mattingly’s employment and LMPD said he only applied recently for a position.

Mattingly has previously worked at Bardstown’s police department but stepped down in June.

A spokesperson for Newby’s family said they are against the rehiring of Mattingly at LMPD.

