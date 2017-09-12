Master P keeps Dequante Hobbs' memory alive through basketball program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Rapper Master P was back in Kentucky yesterday, sharing his plans to keep the memory of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs alive through basketball.



Master P spoke with WHAS11 about his new Global Mixed Gender Basketball League. The league represents equality for people of all backgrounds.



This co-ed league will feature NBA and WNBA and other celebrities playing basketball for a cause. Their first game will be in honor of Hobbs in hopes of spreading a message against violence.

“I want people to seriously realize this kid could save over kids through education just through the light that's shining on him right now. Hopefully, that'll save other kids,” Master P said.



The basketball league will play on Saturday, September 23, at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

