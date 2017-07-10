Maryum Ali leads youth seminar at Ali Center

Maryum Ali (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Maryum Ali, the oldest of Muhammad Ali’s children, came back to the city Monday to lead a youth seminar Monday.

Ali says communication is near and dear to her heart because her father was an effective communicator.

She says it’s a lost skill that will help students in life and prevent conflicts.

“It’s a skill that needs to be focused on especially in today's time. Kids go thru the school system taking math elementary, middle, high school college, they take English biology, but you know there's no communication classes starting at a younger age, and with the social media and the tweeting and the really quick fix of communicating now it is more important than ever to understand what makes and effective communicator and I think for these young ladies I will speak to today, that will make them effective leaders as well,” Ali said.

Ali has years of expertise in delinquency prevention and family development.

She’s been working as a regional manager for the Mayor’s Office of Gang Reduction and Youth Development in Los Angeles.

Ali has also appeared on the hit A&E show, 60 Days In.

