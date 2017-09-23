Mary J. Blige concert canceled

Mary_J_Bligesinger.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Mary J. Blige concert scheduled for Saturday, September 23 has been canceled, the KFC Yum! Center said in a press release Saturday.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded. All other tickets must be returned to the original point of purchase to receive a full refund.

Fans who purchased tickets at the box office may return their tickets to the box office during regular operating hours, Monday-Friday 10a.m. to 5 p.m., to receive a refund.

