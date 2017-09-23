WHAS
Close

Mary J. Blige concert canceled

WHAS 10:41 AM. EDT September 23, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Mary J. Blige concert scheduled for Saturday, September 23 has been canceled, the KFC Yum! Center said in a press release Saturday.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded. All other tickets must be returned to the original point of purchase to receive a full refund.

Fans who purchased tickets at the box office may return their tickets to the box office during regular operating hours, Monday-Friday 10a.m. to 5 p.m., to receive a refund.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories