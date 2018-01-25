Marshall Strong: Song, Facebook page created to help those touched by Ky. school shooting

MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- As investigators work to find answers in the Marshall County School shooting, many in western Kentucky are leaning on each other for support.

One girl in a neighboring county wrote a song dedicated to everyone touched by the tragedy. Laurel Johnston is from Murray, Ky., about 25 minutes from Benton where the shooting happened. She says music and art is her outlet. She's grateful to use it for good and hopes it helps people feel better.

With so many tributes to Marshall County, there's now a Facebook page where everyone can share in one place called Marshall Strong.

On that Facebook page you can find ways to help. One group is raising money to buy bracelets for school staff members. They say grit and grace.

Silicone wristbands are also being sold with the words Marshall County strong. The money raised is going to families impacted by the shooting.

The Marshall Strong Facebook page also shows more vigils are planned. There's one Thursday night at the main park in Marshall County. It was moved to Mike Miller Park because of how many people are expected to show up.

And a benefit concert for the families of the school shooting is also in the works. Area, regional, and national worship bands will be playing together on Feb. 17.



