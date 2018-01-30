Marshall Co. Sheriff: We're starting to heal

Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Marshall County Sheriff is revealing new information about the Jan. 23 school shooting.

Sheriff Kevin Byars says he was the one who apprehended the 15-year-old suspect whose name has not been officially released.

“We were just simply doing our job and I was placed in the right place at the right time,” he said.

That teenage suspect accused of killing Bailey Holt and Preston Cope and injuring 18 others at Marshall County High School.

Originally, the state police commissioner said a sheriff’s deputy had encountered the boy.

Byars says the community is starting to heal and they’ve brought in help for those first responders.

“We’re all trying to heal. The support and the counseling that has come in across this state – we’re taking care of our own.”

When asked how the public could help, the sheriff says while there are donation funds set up, his community most needs your thoughts and prayers.

