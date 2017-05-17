Marlow Burt dies at 81

Marlow Burt (Photo: video)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Marlow Burt, the man who helped design, build and run the Kentucky Center for the Arts, passed away on May 14 in New York at the age of 81. He battled Parkinson's disease for 35 years.

Burt was more than the center’s director. He was an arts trailblazer who not only envisioned the theater complex but created the endowment fund for it.

He knit together the unwieldy arts groups to cooperate with each other from ballet to opera to orchestra.

His legacy helped unleash the talents of thousands of students through the Kentucky Center’s Governor's School for the Arts.

© 2017 WHAS-TV